Napa Valley's Living Landscapes: The History Trail at Bale Grist Mill State Historic Park

If you're up for some tranquil beauty and a bit of history, why don't you try a short hike on the mostly-shaded History Trail at Bale Grist Mill State Historic Park in St. Helena?

The park is named for Edward Turner Bale, who entered California from England in the 1830s and later married into General Mariano G. Vallejo's family, securing a land grant of four leagues in the Napa Valley.

The Bales constructed a grist mill using water from Mill Creek where many locals congregated to learn the latest news and have their grains stone-ground at the same time. The park's little hike is approximately 1.1 miles and leads to the Pioneer Cemetery. It also connects you to Bothe-Napa Valley State Park.

As you begin to walk the History Trail, Mill Creek produces shimmering reflections of the blackberry, oak, alder and bay trees, which thrive there. Amongst the shadows along the creek a subaqueous gold tone prevails, while a breeze gently ruffles the surface like dappled nectar. A rhythmic murmur high in the canopy of trees mimics the creek sounds below.

A lovely spice bush was in evidence. Considered one of the showiest California native shrubs, it was laden with spice-scented red booms and plump flower buds waiting to open. Those searching for a bush that attracts pollinators need look no further, since it brings birds to its seeds and butterflies to its nectar. The elixir of Mill Creek's water, ever more precious in these perilous times, provides a peaceful entrance to the trail.

On this cool morning hike under the shade of Douglas fir, tan oak, madrone, maple and coast redwoods there were still wildflowers scattered along the path. Sticky monkey flowers stood out with their cheery orange-yellow hue. There were velvety yellow Mariposa lilies and blue-violet brodia.

Recognizing the soapy-clean scent of elderberry flowers, I kept my eye out for them, and sure enough, bunches of the flowers hung on branches of the plant, hich was, and still is today used for making the indigenous people's clapper sticks for music and ceremony.

The distinctive banana-shaped flowers of the buckeye tree were blooming above as well. They silently whispered their story from times past when the chestnut-colored seed, which comes later, was consumed much like the staple food acorn, by hulling, grinding, leaching prior to cooking.

Surprisingly, just ahead, as the trail turned dusty, dry and rock-strewn a silvery-grey damselfly glided then lit, again and again like a pixie tour-guide pointing the way with lacy wings. Next, a common buckeye butterfly performed the same task held by the damselfly! It repeatedly fluttered, then landed showing off its lovely markings before taking its leave.

Along with its prolific plant life, the History Trail is also a bird lover's paradise with many species in evidence. Great pileated woodpeckers were grub-hunting amongst the downed wood, which allowed for some fun bird watching. Omnivorous California quail were out foraging for seeds and spiders, while entertaining black and white nuthatches performed feats of daring as they traversed the trees upside-down.

Another perk of this short-but-sweet hike was my first sighting of a lazuli bunting! This brilliant blue songbird with patches of orange and white was busy foraging in the understory searching out seeds and bugs.

As the trail leads to the tiny pioneer cemetery, it's natural to spend some time reflecting on the past. Old headstones mark the long-ago here where the ground is scattered with white morning glories like angels. Some of the Tucker family who are well-known in this valley rest here. According to the Napa Valley Historical Society's Karen Burzdak and Research Librarian Kelly O'Connor, Reason and George Tucker, who were involved in the first rescue party of the Donners rest here.

If you are out and about on a weekend, the newly-refurbished historic mill is operating once again, and it's a sight to behold. Here is where you will witness up close and personal the Rube Goldbergesque-like features of the working mill and gain knowledge of a whole new vernacular of milling terms such as elevator, bolter and hopper to name but a few. You will also learn where some familiar old sayings originated, such as, "put your nose to the grindstone," "milling around," "back to the old grind" and more.

The mill was an essential gathering spot for settlers in the surrounding area during the mid to late 1800s. Corn, barley, oats and wheat were professionally ground into meal or flour via enormous quartzite French Buhr millstones. It worked then, as it does now, power-driven by the tremendous waterwheel and gears, which turned the top stone. The miller pours grain into a hopper, which is placed above the millstones when the turning action of the top stone grinds grain on the stationary bottom stone, known as a bedstone. Skilled millstone employees called dressers were needed to keep the ingrained cuts sharp on the 42-inch stones.

But before the pioneers arrived, the Napa Valley was home to around 1,000 Wappo people who lived and thrived in the area. According to the Napa County Historical Society, in order to gain an understanding of an even older grinding stone than that of the Bale Grist Mill there is a Wappo grinding stone near the old county courthouse at the corner of Third and Brown Streets. The indigenous people once relied upon mortar and pestles to grind seeds and acorns, however, the enormous Wappo Grinding Stone with its numerous grinding holes is unique in that it may have been a communal grinding stone in use for around 1,000 years.

The Bale Grist Mill History Trail has a lot to offer during a relatively short hike. Wear your sturdy hiking shoes and be ready to learn from the layers of history here on this distinguished trail with its flora, fauna and a past laden with both turbulence and romance that is now a California Historical Landmark.

The Bale Grist Mill State Historic Park, at 3369 St. Helena High North, is open on weekends and Monday holidays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Info, 707-963-2236.