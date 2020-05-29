Napa's Native plant sale is online

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Napa Chapter of the Native Plant Society had to cancel its annual spring sale and wildflower show, so they moved online to offer native plants for purchase.

The sale inventory is live through Sunday, May 31. To access the sale, go to california-native-plant-society.square.site/.

You can place your order, pay and schedule your pickup time online.

Orders will be processed in the order in which they are received and will be assembled during the following week.

Pick-up of orders, outside the gate to the sale area in Skyline Park, will be the weekend of June 6 and 7. In order to maintain compliance with social distancing, for your protection and ours, pickups will be scheduled at 20-minute intervals.

They request that a contact information and will have a contact number listed to reach them.

Representatives will be at the gate to answer questions.

Because they had to cancel the usual sale, the inventory is smaller than usual. We have large inventories of some plants that we have propagated ourselves, but have limited quantities of other plants. In some cases, we have only 1 of a particular cultivar. Available inventory will be tracked online as the sale proceeds.