New online calendar helps readers find and promote local events

The Napa Valley Register has introduced a new online calendar system to help readers find and promote local events. Event listings can now be found at napavalleyregister.com/events.

This new online calendar, powered by event, has a special section for virtual events, which are on the rise as a result of coronavirus pandemic-related closures.

The calendar system is free and easy to use, and there are options to upgrade your listings to be prominently featured on the Napa Valley Register website as well as other online community event hubs.

To create an event calendar listing, create a free account on the Napa Valley Register calendar page at napavalleyregister.com/events. Once logged in, click “Promote My Event” and follow the prompts. From there, users can add photos, videos and other attachments to promote an event and share the listing with the community.

If you’ve already listed your event through Ticketmaster or Eventbrite, your event is already included in the Napa Valley Register online calendar.