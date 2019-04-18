CK Mondavi and Family announced their first vintage made by Randy Herron, who joined the company as head winemaker during the beginning of harvest in September 2018. These wines include Pinot Grigio, Sauvignon Blanc and Chardonnay.
“Delicious, complex, everyday wines have long been the tradition at CK Mondavi and Family,” said Herron. “My goal is to continue that legacy, crafting high-quality yet approachable wines that overdeliver for their price point. These wines show off the beautiful fruit both from our family-owned vineyards and the trusted growers we’ve been working with for decades.”
Herron works closely with third-generation proprietor Marc Mondavi to make the fruit-forward wines, drawing on his 25 years of experience with wine companies in Texas, Australia and California. Sourcing from the family’s 1,850 acres of vineyards, as well as partnering with long-term family growers, the 2018 CK Mondavi and Family Pinot Grigio, Sauvignon Blanc and Chardonnay are bright and balanced to pair with the fresh foods of the season. The family also produces Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, and a Red Blend. All CK Mondavi and Family wines sell for a retail price of $6.99.
CK Mondavi and Family has also launched a summer sweepstakes. Celebrating their Italian heritage, the Mondavi family often gathers for a game of bocce during the warm months. Now, consumers have the chance to join in the friendly competition with the Bocce Sweepstakes. Through July 31, CK Mondavi and Family fans can enter to win a three-night trip for two to play bocce with the Mondavis at their home in Napa Valley. Complete details and official rules are at www.CKMondaviBocce.com.