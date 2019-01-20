Friends of the Napa Library help fire victims
A $10,000 donation made to the Paradise Library Fire Recovery Fund comes from proceeds of the Friends’ December book sale at the Napa Main Library.
In addition, the Friends sent 36 boxes of books for children, teens and adults to the Paradise Disaster Recovery Center. The books will be distributed to those who lost their home libraries and literary resources in the fire.
The Friends’ quarterly book sales support the Napa library and literacy programs. The next multiple-day multi-media sale is scheduled for March 16-24. Friends’ book sale is also ongoing in the Napa Library lobby. Find more information about the nonprofit organization and how to become a member at folnapa.org.
Going Back to School makes a great New Year’s Resolution
The new year is a great time to focus on advancing one’s education and career opportunities.
“Earning a high school diploma is a key stepping stone to achieving long-term goals,” said Nicole Thomas, literacy associate, at Napa County Library. “By offering Career Online High School, we’re empowering residents to seek new opportunities and transform their lives.”
Napa County Library offers a program called Career Online High School designed for adults who want to earn a high school diploma and receive career training in one of eight high-growth, high-demand career fields. This nationally accredited program allows adult students to earn an accredited high school diploma (not a GED) while gaining career skills. Napa County Library is seeking qualified residents to enroll in this free program.
All student have an online academic coach, who assists with developing an individual career plan, offers ongoing guidance and encouragement and connects the learner with the resources needed to master course material. Students are able to graduate in as few as six months by transferring in previously earned high school credits and have up to 18 months to complete the program.
Residents can learn more about Career Online High School at Napa County library branch or by visiting the library’s Web site countyofnapa.org/857/Career-Online-High-School.
For more information or questions, contact Nicole Thomas at 707-253-4610 or nicole.thomas@countyofnapa.org.
Volunteer Tutor Training
With more than 14,700 Napa, adults reading below a third-grade level, the Napa County Library’s Literacy Center teaches volunteers how to work with adult learners and then matches them with people who want to change their lives by learning to read and write. Prior experience is not required.
Call Robin at 707-253-4283, to attend the next training session, which is on Feb. 26 and Feb. 28 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., at the Napa County Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa. Online tutor training is also available.