Visiting Newton

Newton’s guest experiences are offered by appointment only. For reservations visit .newtonvineyard.com or call (707) 204-7423, ext. 2. Tours include a guided stroll through Newton’s English and French gardens and visit to the underground barrel caves, with a range of tasting offerings:

Newton Discovery featuring the classic, unfiltered wines ($75 per person, 8 guests maximum;

Single Vineyard Immersion explores Cabernet Sauvignon from three single-vineyards: Spring Mountain, Yountville and Mt. Veeder ($125 per person, 8 guests maximum);

Newton Vineyard Exploration ($250 per person, 5 guests maximum). Offered from May–October, this private experience takes place 1,600 feet above the valley floor, witpanoramic views of the Napa Valley and a customized tasting among the Cabernet Sauvignon vines.