Not your typical wine-tasting trip but we did buy 20 bottles of wine for the South African COVID-19 lockdown

A decade later, this trip was supposed to be a redemptive journey into South African wine. My plans fell victim to COVID-19, but in an attempt to make the best of the situation, my husband and I rounded up roughly 20 bottles of local wine for the lockdown, enabling me to get some sort of an education.

If you think this sounds expensive, it wasn’t! These wines are insanely affordable and offer incredible value for the quality. My husband estimated it was like double the value of what you pay here. A lot of the bottles we drank cost less than $20 and we had some really good bottles for $35-$40.

There are two fabulous wine shops I must mention, in case you ever get there: Vineyard Connection in Stellenbosch and La Cotte in Franschhoek, which has a musty underground cellar where they keep the good stuff and a French cheese shop.

We’re back home now, slowly working through our California-heavy cellar while we shelter in place, but South African wines remain on my mind (luckily, we fit nine bottles in our suitcases). These are four of the best bottles we drank while watching the sunset over Stellenbosch Mountain.