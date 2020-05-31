NVC student honored for outstanding achievements

“I am thankful to the Almighty, my family, NVC teachers and friends as I could not have done this without them,” Khawaja said. “Special thanks to Cathy Gillis for showering her trust onto me and being my mentor. Napa Valley College is the platform that has given me the opportunity and resources to launch to the sky. I will forever be grateful for the love, recognition, and ample possibilities to mold myself into a dynamic student.”

In addition to this award, Khawaja was a semi-finalist on the All-USA Academic Team; he was named a 2020 Coca-Cola Academic Team Gold Scholar and will receive a $5,000 scholarship. Khawaja is one of only 50 students selected from across the country for this honor.

Khawaja and fellow Phi Theta Kappa scholar Tyler Kirby were selected to represent Napa Valley College on the All-CA Academic Team, with All-California Community College Academic Team awards this year.

An engineering major, Tyler Kirby will be starting his third year at Napa Valley College in the fall. “Through my tutoring job at the Math Success Center on campus, I have been inspired to possibly become a teacher one day,” he said.

The students were honored on May 15 at a virtual Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society induction and at the Napa Valley College Board of Trustees meeting the night before.