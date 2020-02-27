CellarPass and the Amador Vintners Association are offering the 2020 Passport to Amador Wine Country, available now through Tuesday, June 30.

Each Passport to Amador Wine Country in the Sierra foothills features complimentary tastings, discounts and special offers at over 25 participating merchants and counting, including Amador Cellars, Amador Uncorked Wine Tours, Andis Wines, API Global Transportation, Avio Vineyards and Winery, Bella Grace Vineyards - Plymouth, Bella Grace Vineyards - Sutter Creek, Best Western Amador Inn, Bray Vineyards, C.G. Di Arie Vineyards - Amador, Convergence Vineyards, Deaver Vineyards, Dobra Zemlja Winery, Helwig Winery, Hotel Sutter, Imperial Hotel, Imperial Hotel Restaurant, Iron Hub Winery, Le Mulet Rouge Vineyard & Winery, Rancho Victoria Vineyard, Rest - A Boutique Hotel, Rombauer Vineyards - Plymouth, Scott Harvey Wines, Taste, Terra d’Oro Winery, Uphill Vineyards and Volcano Union Inn.

The 2020 Passports to Amador Wine Country are $49 and can be purchased at cellarpass.com/amador-passport.

For more information, visit cellarpass.com.

