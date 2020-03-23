Pasta is cooking for comfort

Place the flour in the middle of your counter and create a wide hole in the center. Crack the eggs and slide them into the hole, add oil and salt. Gently beat the eggs with a fork to combine. Use the fork to scrape a little of the flour from the well, mixing and adding, until all ingredients are combined. Knead the dough on the floured surface until smooth and elastic (fold the dough, press down on the dough, quarter turn, repeat). Add a sprinkling of flour if necessary to keep the dough from sticking. Once it is elastic, form it into a ball, cover with plastic wrap. Place it in the fridge and let it rest at least 30 minutes or come back the next day.

When you‘re ready, let the dough warm up on the counter as you search for your pasta machine. If you have a hand- crank pasta machine, it helps to convince someone to turn the crank while you feed the dough. I bought a pasta roller attachment for my Kitchen Aid mixer since I usually work alone. Divide the dough into two and press one into a rectangle and keep the other half covered with plastic. Set the machine on the widest setting, run the flatten dough through by its shortest side, fold the outer thirds over the middle third, and run the narrow end through on the same setting for two or three more times. Once it feels smooth, you can run it through the rollers without folding, getting it to a thin sheet. You don’t have to get it to the final setting. If the noodle gets too long to handle, cut the sheet in half and cover one with plastic and roll the other.