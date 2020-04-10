Patti Cowger, Demystifying Design: A garden project to keep you busy

When I was 6 years old, my parents built a house in a then-undeveloped area of Browns Valley. In fact, the street to get to the house had not yet been paved. We were surrounded by apple orchards, cow pastures and tall grass fields. Even though this grass was taller than me, my father put me to work pulling weeds on our property. For every bag I’d fill, I’d earn a dime — 87 cents today. These were brown bags from Purity’s Grocery Store. How many of you remember it?

Anyway, every time I delightedly declared that I had filled a bag, my dad would come by and press his foot down on the weeds, rendering the bag half full. At the time, I’m sure I was frustrated and didn’t understand why the kind, loving dad that I adored would do such a thing. Not only did I have sweat on my brow and dirt under my nails, but I would also have to do twice the work. I later realized that this was the whole point of the experience. My dad had taught me the value and pride of hard work and a job well done. He taught me to respect money and to be fair, truthful, and to go the extra mile.

So many parents today are tackling online lesson plans and learning to be in-home academic teachers. My story is just a reminder that some lessons can be learned without a computer and, in fact, can be learned outside in the fresh air. Pulling weeds, whether part of a family activity or done solo, whether in a formal garden or not, can teach children an influential lesson – and a little geometry to boot.

Patti L. Cowger is an award-winning, credentialed, Napa-based interior designer and owner of PLC Interiors. For more information about her design services, visit her website at plcinteriors.com call (707) 322-6522; or email plcinteriors@sbcglobal.net.