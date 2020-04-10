Patti Cowger, Demystifying Design: A garden project to keep you busy

‘To plant a garden is to believe in tomorrow.” — Audrey Hepburn
How would you like an at-home and creative exercise that takes place both indoors and out during these shelter-in-place times?
Not only that, it will enhance your curb appeal, lower your water bill, add value to your property, make your neighbors happy and even sharpen your math skills.
I’m talking about designing a formal garden. If you don’t fancy the formal style or if you already have a beautiful landscape, I still have an idea for you that I will describe at the end of today’s column.
What is a formal garden? It is a structured design that is usually symmetric and based on an axial grid. Flowering plants, vegetables or herbs, shrubs or short trees are typically outlined by low hedges. The shrubs are often contoured into recognizable geometric shapes such as balls, spirals, rectangles, and cones. Some are even shaped like animals.
The concept of a formal garden originated in the Middle East and made its way to the Italian peninsula during the Renaissance. One example can be found in the Gardens of Boboli at the Pitti Palace in Florence. It was designed for Eleonora di Toledo, wife of the grand duke of Tuscany, Cosimo di Medici. It was opened as a public park in the mid-18th century and is still thriving today.
These stylized gardens became immensely popular in France during the Baroque era under King Louis XIV. The French call them jardin de francais. French landscape architects may have gained additional inspiration from their own mathematical son, Rene Descartes, founder of analytical geometry. Descartes believed that the world could be measured and that space could be infinitely divided. He also believed that all movement is a straight line, and therefore, space is a universal grid of coordinates and everything can be located on its planes.
One good thing about shelter-in-place is that you have plenty of time to give this notion some thought. It can best be illustrated on paper. You may remember learning about the Cartesian plane (named after Descartes) in high school. If you draw a horizontal line and cross it with a vertical line, you’ve drawn the “x” and “y” axes. Imagine that the dot at the intersection is a French chateau, that the axes are walking paths, and that the four spaces created by them are four separate gardens or salons, as the French would say.
Each of these salons can be further divided into geometric shapes and defined with plants, shrubs, trees, and walking paths. Each of these shapes further divides its space. Descartes would be thrilled.
During Descartes’ day, and perhaps influenced by him, was a masterful architect by the name of André Le Nôtre, who designed the gardens at Chantilly, Fontainebleau, and the avenue of Champs-Elysees. He is most noted for the Gardens of Versailles, a grand spread covering 1,976 acres.
No doubt, Le Notre not only divided his four squares umpteen times, but extended them further along the x and y axes. His divisions included kitchen gardens (filled with vegetables and herbs), floral gardens, topiaries, water fountains, statuary, and bosquets (at least five identical tree species planted in rank and file order so that the trunks line up.)
The formal gardens at the Chateau de Villandry were designed by its resident, Jean Le Breton, in the early 16th century. The property has separate, geometric gardens including a salon of crosses, a salon of love, a salon of music, and even a labyrinth salon.
Although the formal gardens of European chateaux are enormous, we can most definitely adapt them to our own homes. Stylistically, this works best with Mediterranean, Victorian, Tudor, and European Cottage architecture. So, here’s where your exercise begins, should you be interested. First, grab a sharp pencil, paper, and measuring tape from your catch-all drawer.
Next, head outdoors to your own front or backyard and draw a rough outline of its shape and then measure it. Head back indoors and draw this shape more precisely, and to scale, using graph paper, ruler, protractor and compass. Or better yet, using any drawing software program. SketchUp Make is an easy and free one. Now, using geometric shapes, symmetry, and rhythm, design your own formal garden.
Take topography, sunlight and logical traffic flow into consideration. A nice way to outline your garden is with a dwarf hedge like boxwood, which is also a good choice for shaped greenery or topiaries. Golf Ball Kohuhu, a variety of pittosporum, and junipers are other good options to create round, conical or spiral shapes. These plants are all drought-resistant and once established, won’t require the same amount of water as a lawn.
As you develop your plan, add height somewhere — a short tree or tall fountain in the center of a salon might work. Let symmetry, repetition and consistency guide you. Rather, let them command you. Keep the design balanced and ordered so that it does not get lost. While these strict adjectives may seem at odds with our organic Mother Nature, what you’ll really be doing is creating spaces and visions of serenity.
Each plant, each path, each shape has its place and intention, which will reflect a peaceful vignette. It is imperative that this vignette not be disrupted by impulsively adding garden art and chotchkies. If anything is added, it should be of quality and have a design purpose.
Follow these guidelines and, throughout the seasons, rain or shine, sheltered-in-place or free as a bird, your formal garden will always look très belle.
For those who passed on this exercise but have children who are going a little stir-crazy these days, I’d like to share a personal story. I could even say it relates to those who are home-schooling their little ones. It’s a lesson I learned and one that I’ve practiced my entire life.
When I was 6 years old, my parents built a house in a then-undeveloped area of Browns Valley. In fact, the street to get to the house had not yet been paved. We were surrounded by apple orchards, cow pastures and tall grass fields. Even though this grass was taller than me, my father put me to work pulling weeds on our property. For every bag I’d fill, I’d earn a dime — 87 cents today. These were brown bags from Purity’s Grocery Store. How many of you remember it?
Anyway, every time I delightedly declared that I had filled a bag, my dad would come by and press his foot down on the weeds, rendering the bag half full. At the time, I’m sure I was frustrated and didn’t understand why the kind, loving dad that I adored would do such a thing. Not only did I have sweat on my brow and dirt under my nails, but I would also have to do twice the work. I later realized that this was the whole point of the experience. My dad had taught me the value and pride of hard work and a job well done. He taught me to respect money and to be fair, truthful, and to go the extra mile.
So many parents today are tackling online lesson plans and learning to be in-home academic teachers. My story is just a reminder that some lessons can be learned without a computer and, in fact, can be learned outside in the fresh air. Pulling weeds, whether part of a family activity or done solo, whether in a formal garden or not, can teach children an influential lesson – and a little geometry to boot.
Patti L. Cowger is an award-winning, credentialed, Napa-based interior designer and owner of PLC Interiors. For more information about her design services, visit her website at plcinteriors.com call (707) 322-6522; or email plcinteriors@sbcglobal.net.
