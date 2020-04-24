Patti Cowger, Demystifying Design: Homework for your next tile project

I also didn’t ask about a budget. It’s important to go through the exercise first so that you are more focused on what you want, what you need and how important the outcome is to you. Unless your budget is defined by a set number with no wiggle room, it really becomes a matter of value and investment. It doesn’t make sense to break the bank on a mud room. But it may make sense to stretch a little in order to achieve a stunning result in a master bath.

Let’s take a few examples. If you’re tiling a laundry room, porcelain or slate would be a good option. The color might be one that blends in with the adjacent floor, ties into the general color scheme of your house, or is a color you love but don’t dare use elsewhere. Porcelain is virtually scratch and stain-proof and is non-absorbent. While slate has none of these qualities, it is extremely forgiving and masks any stains from minerals your water might contain. Both are price-friendly.

On the other hand, if the tile is going into a powder room that will be used by guests, you may want to choose something more aesthetically striking such as stone, glass, painted or inlaid tile or a combination. If your goal is to transform this space into a little gem of a showcase, you might opt for pricier materials especially since the square footage is relatively small.