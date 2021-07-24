 Skip to main content
Pic of the Litter: Beau

Beau

 Submitted photo

Beau

Nickname Bo Bo Button

Breed Mutt: Australian Shepherd, Doberman, German Shepherd, and Pit Bull

Favorite two-legged friend Luke, his 7-year-old human brother

Favorite four-legged friend Any dog that walks his way

Top Toy Large pink Wubba Kong

Top Treat Carrots

Biggest Turn On Belly rubs

Biggest Turn Off Nail trims

Famous feat Can jump and leap onto any high surface

Favorite Spot Ottoman in the backyard under the sun

Often Heard Phrase Who’s the most handsome boy in the whole wide world?

