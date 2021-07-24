Pic of the Litter: Beau

Beau
Nickname Bo Bo Button
Breed Mutt: Australian Shepherd, Doberman, German Shepherd, and Pit Bull
Favorite two-legged friend Luke, his 7-year-old human brother
Favorite four-legged friend Any dog that walks his way
Top Toy Large pink Wubba Kong
Top Treat Carrots
Biggest Turn On Belly rubs
Biggest Turn Off Nail trims
Famous feat Can jump and leap onto any high surface
Favorite Spot Ottoman in the backyard under the sun
Often Heard Phrase Who’s the most handsome boy in the whole wide world?
