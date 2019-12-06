{{featured_button_text}}
Pic of the Litter: Bo Moore
Submitted photo

Bo Moore

Nickname: Bo

Breed: English Golden Lab

Favorite two-legged friend: Lisa

Favorite four-legged friend: Any one he meets

Top Toy: Anything you want to take away from him

Top Treat: Liver snaps

Biggest Turn On: Boys coming home

Biggest Turn Off: Boys going out

Famous feat: Ringing his door bell so he can go out.

Favorite Spot: Over the air conditioning floor vent.

Often Heard Phrase: “Awwwww! Look! What a good boy! What a sweet boy! I love you!! Such a nice dog!!”

