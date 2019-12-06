Pic of the Litter: Bo Moore

Bo Moore
Nickname: Bo
Breed: English Golden Lab
Favorite two-legged friend: Lisa
Favorite four-legged friend: Any one he meets
Top Toy: Anything you want to take away from him
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Top Treat: Liver snaps
Biggest Turn On: Boys coming home
Biggest Turn Off: Boys going out
Famous feat: Ringing his door bell so he can go out.
Favorite Spot: Over the air conditioning floor vent.
Often Heard Phrase: “Awwwww! Look! What a good boy! What a sweet boy! I love you!! Such a nice dog!!”