 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pic of the Litter: BoBo Haggard

Pic of the Litter: BoBo Haggard

{{featured_button_text}}
Pic of the Litter: BoBo Haggard

BoBo Haggard

 Submitted photo

BoBo Haggard

Nickname Bo

Breed Terrier-Chihuahua

Favorite two-legged friend Jaxon

Favorite four-legged friend Tom

Top Toy Anything that squeaks

Top Treat Everything

Biggest Turn On Car rides

Favorite Spot Bobs car

Often Heard Phrase Get back here!

Tags

Get a dose of adorable in your inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Surprising places where your pooch can shop with you
Pets

Surprising places where your pooch can shop with you

If you’re like many pet parents, bringing your furkid along on a shopping trip would be the perfect way to spend a day. While many big-name chain stores have a "service dogs only" policy, you may be surprised to know that a number of them will in fact allow you to shop with your Shih-Tzu or browse with your bulldog. 

30 great dog breeds for seniors
Pets

30 great dog breeds for seniors

Do you hope to travel with a small dog? Do you wish to remain active and want a dog that can run and hike long distances? Do you want an affectionate companion that will be safe around younger family members? 

What to do about cats that bite
Pets

What to do about cats that bite

  • Updated

Cat play is a display of hunting behavior, meaning cats stalk, pounce and bite when playing. Here's what causes felines to bite and what to do about it.

Watch Now: Related Video

Scientists figure out the reason catnip makes cats crazy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News