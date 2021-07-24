Pic of the Litter: Bubs

Bubs
Nickname Bubba
Breed Maine Coon
Favorite two-legged friend His Mom
Favorite four-legged friend Midnight
Top Toy His fishing pole
Top Treat His crunchies
Biggest Turn On Going for a car ride!
Biggest Turn Off Putting on his harness for a walk
Famous feat He walks on a leash, goes for car rides, and eats broccoli!
Favorite Spot Near his humans
Often Heard Phrase "Wanna go for a car ride, Bubs?"
Tags
