Pic of the Litter: Bubs
Submitted photo

Bubs

Nickname Bubba

Breed Maine Coon

Favorite two-legged friend His Mom

Favorite four-legged friend Midnight

Top Toy His fishing pole

Top Treat His crunchies

Biggest Turn On Going for a car ride!

Biggest Turn Off Putting on his harness for a walk

Famous feat He walks on a leash, goes for car rides, and eats broccoli!

Favorite Spot Near his humans

Often Heard Phrase "Wanna go for a car ride, Bubs?"

