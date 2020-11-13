 Skip to main content
Pic of the Litter: Bubs

Bubs

 Submitted photo

Bubs

Nickname: Baby boy

Breed: Maine Coon Mix

Favorite two-legged friend: His mommy

Favorite four-legged friend: The Bearded Dragon

Top Toy: Anything that makes noise

Top Treat: Wiskas Crunchies

Biggest Turn On: Watching TV and chasing things

Biggest Turn Off: Getting squirted with water cause I am being bad

Famous feat: Walking on his harness and jumping up people

Favorite Spot: Laying on his mommy

Often Heard Phrase: Wanna go bye-bye?

