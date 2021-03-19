 Skip to main content
Pic of the Litter: Ch Aberglen Cmon get Happy

Ch Aberglen Cmon get Happy

 Submitted photo

Ch Aberglen Cmon get Happy

Nickname Mookee

Breed Brussels Griffon

Favorite two-legged friend Miles Moms Baseball buddy

Favorite four-legged friend Lurline the Golden

Top Toy Mom

Top Treat Zukes mini peanut butter

Biggest Turn On Let’s go outside and bark at neighbors

Biggest Turn Off None. Age loves life!!!

Famous feat Leaps in air when she gets excited

Favorite Spot Glued next to or on top of Mom My support “pet” helping me deal with health “stuff”

Often Heard Phrase I love you a bushel and a peck

