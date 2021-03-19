Pic of the Litter: Ch Aberglen Cmon get Happy

Ch Aberglen Cmon get Happy
Nickname Mookee
Breed Brussels Griffon
Favorite two-legged friend Miles Moms Baseball buddy
Favorite four-legged friend Lurline the Golden
Top Toy Mom
Top Treat Zukes mini peanut butter
Biggest Turn On Let’s go outside and bark at neighbors
Biggest Turn Off None. Age loves life!!!
Famous feat Leaps in air when she gets excited
Favorite Spot Glued next to or on top of Mom My support “pet” helping me deal with health “stuff”
Often Heard Phrase I love you a bushel and a peck
