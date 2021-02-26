 Skip to main content
Pic of the Litter: Finnley Evans

Pic of the Litter: Finnley Evans

Pic of the Litter: Finnley Evans

Finnley Evans

 Submitted photo

Finnley Evans

Nickname Finn

Breed Cocker Spaniel

Favorite two-legged friends Scott Young and Emily Evans 

Favorite four-legged friend She does not mind cats up close. If they are far ... she will have a fit. She wants them to come here now and play!

Top Toy A stuffed baby lion.

Top Treat She loves the any dried meat.

Biggest Turn On She loves long walks and watermelon.

Biggest Turn Off She does not like baths ... at all.

Famous feat She hiked to the top of the foot hills at Oak Hill Mind Road in Calistoga! It had just rained that morning and she jumped in all of the puddles along the way. Such a trooper.

Favorite Spot Her favorite spot is nestled between the two of us in bed. She wants to be cuddled by both of us at the same time.

Often Heard Phrase She loves the phrase "Good morning, good morning Finnley" When she hears this phrase first thing in the morning, she will jump up into the bed and cuddle with us.

