Pic of the Litter: Gracie and Charlotte

Gracie and Charlotte
Nickname: GG and Boo Boo
Breed: German Shepard and Pit mix
Favorite two-legged friend: Cindy D
Favorite four-legged friend: Each other
Top Toy: “Baby” and “Lion”
Top Treat: Dried chicken strips
Biggest Turn On: Alston Dog Park
Biggest Turn Off: Meds
Famous feat: From asleep to rowdy with the turn of a key
Favorite Spot: Bed
Often Heard Phrase: Who... Who... Who... Who.... who wants to go to the dog parks (Sung to the melody of "Who Let The Dogs Out?" by the Baha Men.)
