Pic of the Litter: Gracie and Charlotte

{{featured_button_text}}
Gracie and Charlotte

 Submitted photo

Nickname: GG and Boo Boo

Breed: German Shepard and Pit mix

Favorite two-legged friend: Cindy D

Favorite four-legged friend: Each other

Top Toy: “Baby” and “Lion”

Top Treat: Dried chicken strips

Biggest Turn On: Alston Dog Park

Biggest Turn Off: Meds

Famous feat: From asleep to rowdy with the turn of a key

Favorite Spot: Bed

Often Heard Phrase: Who... Who... Who... Who.... who wants to go to the dog parks (Sung to the melody of "Who Let The Dogs Out?" by the Baha Men.)

