Name ItsyBitsy

Nickname Itsy

Breed Yorkie

Favorite two-legged friend Penny

Favorite four-legged friend Lucy the Pug

Top Toy Squeaky small balls that go under furniture

Top Treat No-hide chewy sticks

Biggest Turn On Getting my teeth brushed

Biggest Turn Off Long trips in the car… I get carsick

Famous feat Playing 123 catch

Favorite Spot Anything soft and warm

Often Heard Phrase Wanna look outside?