Pic of the Litter: Layla Lopez

Pic of the Litter: Layla Lopez

{{featured_button_text}}
Pic of the Litter: Layla Lopez

Layla Lopez

 Submitted photo

Layla Lopez

Nickname: PLAC-PLAC

Breed: German Shorthaired Pointer

Favorite two-legged friend: Carlos

Favorite four-legged friend: Lilly, the yellow lab next door

Top Toy: Expensive watches

Top Treat: Chicken strips

Biggest Turn On: The Napa Valley

Biggest Turn Off: Texas

Famous feat: Traveled from Texas to Napa more than most people do in a lifetime

Favorite Spot: The nicest and most expensive couch in the house

Often Heard Phrase: “Layla, no!” “Want to go to the Park?”

Tags

Get a dose of adorable in your inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Looking to Take a Road Trip with Your Pet? Tips to Make it Worry-Free
Pets

Looking to Take a Road Trip with Your Pet? Tips to Make it Worry-Free

If you’re thinking about taking your furkid on a special road trip, but are somewhat anxious about the prospect...we’re here to help. Perhaps, you just don’t know where to begin. Deciding where to go, where to stay, and then getting there can seem a bit daunting -- especially if you’ve never road-tripped with your pet before.

Pet-Friendly Hotels You May Not Have Heard Of
Pets

Pet-Friendly Hotels You May Not Have Heard Of

Only one thing makes heading out on a road trip better--bringing your beloved pet along! Of course, you’ll need a pet-friendly place to stay along the way. You could just book your same-old, tried-and-true places . . . or, you could make it a true adventure and try something new! Hotels are increasingly welcoming pet guests these days, and there are lots of options to choose from--some of which you may never have heard of!

Watch Now: Related Video

Why Your Pet Hates Fourth of July Fireworks

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News