Pic of the Litter: Layla Lopez

Layla Lopez
Nickname: PLAC-PLAC
Breed: German Shorthaired Pointer
Favorite two-legged friend: Carlos
Favorite four-legged friend: Lilly, the yellow lab next door
Top Toy: Expensive watches
Top Treat: Chicken strips
Biggest Turn On: The Napa Valley
Biggest Turn Off: Texas
Famous feat: Traveled from Texas to Napa more than most people do in a lifetime
Favorite Spot: The nicest and most expensive couch in the house
Often Heard Phrase: “Layla, no!” “Want to go to the Park?”
