Pic of the Litter: Lily

Lily
Nickname: Lil
Breed: Terrier mix
Favorite two-legged friend: Tayler
Favorite four-legged friend: Bentley
Top Toy: Water bottles
Top Treat: Bone with raw hide
Biggest Turn On: Being cleaned and pampered
Biggest Turn Off: Competing for treats with Bentley
Famous feat: Exploring all the holes in the yard
Favorite Spot: On the back of the couch looking out the window
Often Heard Phrase: Pretty girl
