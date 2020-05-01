Pic of the Litter: Lily

Pic of the Litter: Lily

{{featured_button_text}}
Pic of the Litter: Lily
Submitted photo

Lily

Nickname: Lil

Breed: Terrier mix

Favorite two-legged friend: Tayler

Favorite four-legged friend: Bentley

Top Toy: Water bottles

Top Treat: Bone with raw hide

Biggest Turn On: Being cleaned and pampered

Biggest Turn Off: Competing for treats with Bentley

Famous feat: Exploring all the holes in the yard

Favorite Spot: On the back of the couch looking out the window

Often Heard Phrase: Pretty girl

Tags

Get a dose of adorable in your inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dog on Lap While Driving: Unsafe…and Illegal?
Pets

Dog on Lap While Driving: Unsafe…and Illegal?

While driving under the influence was once the major focus of safety on the road, distracted driving of all kinds has gained national attention in recent years. Texting and driving has proven to be the latest serious road hazard; it has cost a number of lives, and 42 states have developed laws and campaigns against it.

The Outdoors is Still Open: Tips for Hiking with Your Dog
Pets

The Outdoors is Still Open: Tips for Hiking with Your Dog

Are too many hours behind your desk, in front of the TV, and on your couch making you (and your pup) a bit bleary eyed, sluggish, and down?  It may be time to get up, get out, and get moving -- because the outdoors is stil open...and it’s free!

Better Days Ahead: 5 Great Places That You Will Love to Visit With Your Dog
Pets

Better Days Ahead: 5 Great Places That You Will Love to Visit With Your Dog

There are better days ahead, so doing a bit of early planning may help give you a much needed pick me up.  There are a lot of pooch friendly destinations out there - you just have to do a little digging. In addition to finding a suitable pet friendly hotel, you’ll need to make sure there’s plenty of pet friendly activities for your dog to enjoy.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News