Pic of the Litter: Lola Kerlin

Lola Kerlin
Nickname Lolita
Breed Springer Spaniel
Favorite two-legged friend Our granddaughter
Favorite four-legged friend The squirrel in the backyard
Top Toy Her brother
Top Treat Anything we give her that’s not her normal breakfast or dinner
Biggest Turn On The squirrel in the backyard
Biggest Turn Off The squirrel in the backyard
Famous feat Wandered for 15 hours to find her safe in the field behind vintage high school. Thanks to next-door neighbors.
Favorite Spot Big Joe
Often Heard Phrase "Wanna go for a walk?"
