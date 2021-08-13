 Skip to main content
Pic of the Litter: Lola Kerlin

Pic of the Litter: Lola Kerlin

Lola Kerlin

 Submitted photo

Nickname Lolita

Breed Springer Spaniel

Favorite two-legged friend Our granddaughter

Favorite four-legged friend The squirrel in the backyard

Top Toy Her brother

Top Treat Anything we give her that’s not her normal breakfast or dinner

Biggest Turn On The squirrel in the backyard

Biggest Turn Off The squirrel in the backyard

Famous feat Wandered for 15 hours to find her safe in the field behind vintage high school. Thanks to next-door neighbors.

Favorite Spot Big Joe

Often Heard Phrase "Wanna go for a walk?"

