Pic of the Litter: Lola

Lola

 Submitted photo

Lola

Nickname: NA

Breed: English Cocker Spaniel

Favorite two-legged friend: Her Dad, Jon Graham

Favorite four-legged friend: Anyone who is smaller than her

Top Toy: Tennis ball

Top Treat: Carrots

Biggest Turn On: Belly rubs

Biggest Turn Off: People ignoring her

Famous feat: Traveling from England to the United States

Favorite Spot: The couch

Often Heard Phrase: Is she a dalmatian?

