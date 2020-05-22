Pic of the Litter: Lola

Lola
Nickname: NA
Breed: English Cocker Spaniel
Favorite two-legged friend: Her Dad, Jon Graham
Favorite four-legged friend: Anyone who is smaller than her
Top Toy: Tennis ball
Top Treat: Carrots
Biggest Turn On: Belly rubs
Biggest Turn Off: People ignoring her
Famous feat: Traveling from England to the United States
Favorite Spot: The couch
Often Heard Phrase: Is she a dalmatian?
