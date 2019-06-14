Pic of the Litter: LottieLu Horstkamp

LottieLu Horstkamp
Nickname: Lulu
Breed: Bichon Frise... our sweet Lulu went to the “Rainbow Bridge” on January 4, 2018
Favorite two-legged friend: Mom & Dad
Favorite four-legged friend: Heidi & Susie... both have gone to the “Rainbow Bridge.”
Top Toy: Lambchop
Top Treat: NA
Biggest Turn On: She loved going on car trips.
Famous feat: Lulu modeled a faux fur doggy coat for the Small Paws Bichon Rescue Auction
Favorite Spot: Lulu’s was wherever her mom and dad were.
Often Heard Phrase: You are such a pretty girl.