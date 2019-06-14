{{featured_button_text}}
Pic of the Litter: LottieLu Horstkamp
Submitted photo

LottieLu Horstkamp

Nickname: Lulu

Breed: Bichon Frise... our sweet Lulu went to the “Rainbow Bridge” on January 4, 2018

Favorite two-legged friend: Mom & Dad

Favorite four-legged friend: Heidi & Susie... both have gone to the “Rainbow Bridge.”

Top Toy: Lambchop

Top Treat: NA

Biggest Turn On: She loved going on car trips.

Get tips on free stuff and fun ideas delivered weekly to your inbox

Famous feat: Lulu modeled a faux fur doggy coat for the Small Paws Bichon Rescue Auction

Favorite Spot: Lulu’s was wherever her mom and dad were.

Often Heard Phrase: You are such a pretty girl.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags