Pic of the Litter: Lucy Rose

Lucy Rose
Nickname: Lulu
Breed: Mini Poodle x Whippet x Mixed Breed per DOGGY DNA
Favorite two-legged friend: Mommy
Favorite four-legged friend: Daisy
Top Toy: Flying Tiger
Top Treat: Chicken and Whimzees Alligators
Biggest Turn On: Walks with Grandma
Biggest Turn Off: Morning Car Rides
Famous feat: Dancing
Favorite Spot: Laying in the Sun
Often Heard Phrase: Are you playing with your imaginary friend AGAIN?
