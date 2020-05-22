Pic of the Litter: Lucy Rose

Pic of the Litter:Lucy Rose

Lucy Rose

 Submitted photo

Lucy Rose

Nickname: Lulu

Breed: Mini Poodle x Whippet x Mixed Breed per DOGGY DNA

Favorite two-legged friend: Mommy

Favorite four-legged friend: Daisy

Top Toy: Flying Tiger

Top Treat: Chicken and Whimzees Alligators

Biggest Turn On: Walks with Grandma

Biggest Turn Off: Morning Car Rides

Famous feat: Dancing

Favorite Spot: Laying in the Sun

Often Heard Phrase: Are you playing with your imaginary friend AGAIN?

