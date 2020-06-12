Pic of the Litter: Marley

Pic of the Litter: Marley

Pic of the Litter: Marley

Marley

 Submitted photo

Marley

Nickname: Marz

Breed: Great Pyrenees, shepherd and lab.

Favorite two-legged friend: Delia Sanchez

Favorite four-legged friend: Porky

Top Toy: Any ball

Top Treat: Pig ears

Biggest Turn On: Hugs

Biggest Turn Off: Marz bath

Famous feat: Went she learned to Jump. Now she jumps over the couch.

Favorite Spot: The wild, rivers and the park. And my bed pillows

Often Heard Phrase: Squirrel!

