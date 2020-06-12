Pic of the Litter: Marley

Marley
Nickname: Marz
Breed: Great Pyrenees, shepherd and lab.
Favorite two-legged friend: Delia Sanchez
Favorite four-legged friend: Porky
Top Toy: Any ball
Top Treat: Pig ears
Biggest Turn On: Hugs
Biggest Turn Off: Marz bath
Famous feat: Went she learned to Jump. Now she jumps over the couch.
Favorite Spot: The wild, rivers and the park. And my bed pillows
Often Heard Phrase: Squirrel!
Get a dose of adorable in your inbox
Receive local adoptable pets PLUS updates for pet lovers in your inbox every week!