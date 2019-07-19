Pic of the Litter: Max Fluffy Perez

Max Fluffy Perez
Nickname: Max
Breed: Chihuahua/Jack Russell
Favorite two-legged friend: Francisco Perez (his dad)
Favorite four-legged friend: Simba
Top Toy: Brown squirrel
Top Treat: Beef jerky
Biggest Turn On: When either his mom, dad, or myself come home, he runs from the porch through his doggy door and waits impatiently at the entrance door
Biggest Turn Off: When a child zips by with a scooter near our house, then he starts barking at the child
Famous feat: He looks like either a coyote or a fox
Favorite Spot: He loves walking on the pathway behind the St.Helena Public Library that leads to the Napa River
Often Heard Phrase: "I love you, Max!"