Pic of the Litter: Max Fluffy Perez

Nickname: Max

Breed: Chihuahua/Jack Russell

Favorite two-legged friend: Francisco Perez (his dad)

Favorite four-legged friend: Simba

Top Toy: Brown squirrel

Top Treat: Beef jerky

Biggest Turn On: When either his mom, dad, or myself come home, he runs from the porch through his doggy door and waits impatiently at the entrance door

Biggest Turn Off: When a child zips by with a scooter near our house, then he starts barking at the child

Famous feat: He looks like either a coyote or a fox

Favorite Spot: He loves walking on the pathway behind the St.Helena Public Library that leads to the Napa River

Often Heard Phrase: "I love you, Max!"

