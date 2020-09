Pic of the Litter: Maycie

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Name: Maycie

Nickname: Mace

Breed: American cocker spaniel

Favorite two-legged friend: Mom and Papa

Favorite four-legged friend: Ozzie

Top Toy: Buster dog, my Papa gave him to me for Valentines

Top Treat: Peanut butter

Biggest Turn On: Just about everything. I so enjoy life

Biggest Turn Off: Being without my people

Famous feat: Making a grouchy old man smile at me

Favorite Spot: Anywhere with my parents

Often Heard Phrase: You're beautiful