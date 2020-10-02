Pic of the Litter: Menina

Menina
Nickname: Knucklehead
Breed: Cattle dog mix
Favorite two-legged friend: She loves both her parents equally!
Favorite four-legged friend: Her "cousin" Frida
Top Toy: Anything new
Top Treat: She never met a treat she didn't like!
Biggest Turn On: Sitting in your lap
Biggest Turn Off: Being left alone
Famous feat: Jumping 8 feet from the family room door to land directly on Jim's lap while he's in the recliner.
Favorite Spot: Her humans' bed
Often Heard Phrase: What a good dog you are!
