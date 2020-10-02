Pic of the Litter: Menina

 Skip to main content
Menina

 Submitted photo

Menina

Nickname: Knucklehead

Breed: Cattle dog mix

Favorite two-legged friend: She loves both her parents equally!

Favorite four-legged friend: Her "cousin" Frida

Top Toy: Anything new

Top Treat: She never met a treat she didn't like!

Biggest Turn On: Sitting in your lap

Biggest Turn Off: Being left alone

Famous feat: Jumping 8 feet from the family room door to land directly on Jim's lap while he's in the recliner.

Favorite Spot: Her humans' bed

Often Heard Phrase: What a good dog you are!

