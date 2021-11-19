 Skip to main content
Pic of the Litter: Millie Valencia

Millie Valencia

Nickname Chucha

Breed Yorkiepoo

Favorite two-legged friend Her owner, Adriana

Top Toy Squeaky chew bone

Favorite Spot Her bed

Often Heard Phrase "Who wants to go on a walk?!"

