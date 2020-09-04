 Skip to main content
Pic of the Litter: Missy

Breed: Australian shepherd

Top Toy: Bones

Top Treat: Raw hide

Famous feat: Jump an 8-foot fence

Favorite Spot: Next to me

Often Heard Phrase: Get off the couch

Apartment Living with Pets: Making a Small Space a Home You’ll Both Love
Apartment Living with Pets: Making a Small Space a Home You’ll Both Love

Nothing compares to the excitement and joy of bringing a new four-legged family member home to love and care for.  But when that home is an apartment, special considerations must be made before and after adopting. Here are our tips for ensuring you and your pet are both happy and comfortable with apartment living.

Cat companions
Cat companions

  • Updated

Dear Cathy: I have a 1-year-old male cat named Remy. He appeared on the doorstep this winter and has become quite the house pet. He is neutered and vaccinated, and an energetic companion with a great personality. We started to have problems during introductions to the other family cats. I have two 15-year-old cats and a 6-year-old cat named Tika. Remy has been in contact only with Tika. I am slowly introducing him to the rest of the group, one at a time. It has been over two weeks and I have not let them all meet yet because Remy is aggressive toward Tika. Tika growls at him through the door, but that’s all. Remy attacks me whenever he gets a strong scent of her. I have pheromone plug-ins, calming spray and toys to distract him, but I’m not sure what else to do. — Amanda, Aurora, Illinois

The new puppy
The new puppy

  • Updated

Dear Cathy: I have a 13-year-old male Shiba Inu and a 1-year-old female Shiba Inu. We brought the female home when she was 8 weeks old. Needless to say, my older guy isn’t happy about her being here. Before her arrival, my male dog was calm, mellow, easy-going, loveable and didn’t bark. My female is a barker, is hyper, wants to be the boss and has gotten my male dog so nervous he won’t eat if she’s near him. He doesn’t even want to come inside if she’s in the house. I’m at my wit’s end. Any ideas will be helpful. — Susan, Huntington, New York

