Pic of the Litter: Peaches

Peaches
Nickname: Peachy, Peacherino
Breed: Was supposed to be a Malti-Poo but she is a mutt
Favorite two-legged friend: Amanda
Favorite four-legged friend: Sadie
Top Toy: Any tennis ball will do
Top Treat: Something with peanut butter
Biggest Turn On: Playing fetch with her Amanda on a beautiful sandy beach
Biggest Turn Off: When someone won’t throw the ball for her
Famous feat: Greeting customers at Napa Valley Velo and her tireless ball fetching
Favorite Spot: The back of any sofa
Often Heard Phrase: Peaches you are so smart!