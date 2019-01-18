Try 1 month for 99¢
Pic of the Litter: Peaches

Nickname: Peachy, Peacherino

Breed: Was supposed to be a Malti-Poo but she is a mutt

Favorite two-legged friend: Amanda

Favorite four-legged friend: Sadie

Top Toy: Any tennis ball will do

Top Treat: Something with peanut butter

Biggest Turn On: Playing fetch with her Amanda on a beautiful sandy beach

Biggest Turn Off: When someone won’t throw the ball for her

Famous feat: Greeting customers at Napa Valley Velo and her tireless ball fetching

Favorite Spot: The back of any sofa

Often Heard Phrase: Peaches you are so smart!

