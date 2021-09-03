Pic of the Litter: Puck

Puck
Nickname Several, including Fruitbatsky
Breed ???? Everyone at the dog park has a different theory.
Favorite two-legged friend Ariel
Favorite four-legged friend Lark at the dog park
Top Toy Stuffed stingray
Top Treat Anything accidentally left on the kitchen counter for more than five seconds
Biggest Turn On Adventures
Biggest Turn Off Baths
Famous feat He was featured in a Welsh newspaper for his linguistic knowledge of Welsh (as well as English and French)
Favorite Spot Alston, Shurtleff Park, Oxbow Preserve, in rotation, preferably all in one day
Often Heard Phrase "Puck don't eat that!"