Pic of the Litter: Puck

Puck

 Submitted photo

Puck

Nickname Several, including Fruitbatsky 

Breed ???? Everyone at the dog park has a different theory.

Favorite two-legged friend Ariel

Favorite four-legged friend Lark at the dog park

Top Toy Stuffed stingray

Top Treat Anything accidentally left on the kitchen counter for more than five seconds

Biggest Turn On Adventures

Biggest Turn Off Baths

Famous feat He was featured in a Welsh newspaper for his linguistic knowledge of Welsh (as well as English and French)

Favorite Spot Alston, Shurtleff Park, Oxbow Preserve, in rotation, preferably all in one day

Often Heard Phrase "Puck don't eat that!"

