 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pic of the Litter: Quinn

Pic of the Litter: Quinn

{{featured_button_text}}
Pic of the Litter: Quinn

Quinn

 Submitted photo

Nickname: Cutie Quinn

Breed: Boxer

Favorite two-legged friend: Anyone with a squeaky toy to throw

Favorite four-legged friend: Luna

Top Toy: Squeaky pickle

Top Treat: Anything the toddler drops

Biggest Turn On: Chasing peoples feet when they run

Biggest Turn Off: Too many loud or yelling people

Famous feat: Ears

Favorite Spot: Mom’s lap on the couch

Often Heard Phrase: Your farts stink!

Tags

Get a dose of adorable in your inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Getting the Most Out of Hiking with your Dog
Pets

Getting the Most Out of Hiking with your Dog

Dogs love walks, and they love the outdoors, which make hiking a truly great activity to do with your pup. You’ll both get exercise, enjoy the beauty of nature, and, best of all, make irreplaceable memories. Before you grab your hiking gear and head out, however, there are a few things to consider. To ensure your hiking trip is a great adventure, you and your dog must be capable and prepared. Here are our tips to help you gear up for a safe and happy hiking experience.

Help your Dog Go Green with these Simple, Practical Tips
Pets

Help your Dog Go Green with these Simple, Practical Tips

It’s easy to think about "going green" in human terms. When it comes to helping take care of the earth and preserving it for future generations, you can probably list a dozen ways to make a difference right off the top of your head.   Things like setting a recycling bin next to your trash can, using Energy Star appliances, and avoiding buying single-use plastic containers or bags are all ways that we can do our part. 

Watch Now: Related Video

How to navigate flu season in light of the coronavirus pandemic

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News