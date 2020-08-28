Pic of the Litter: Quinn

Nickname: Cutie Quinn
Breed: Boxer
Favorite two-legged friend: Anyone with a squeaky toy to throw
Favorite four-legged friend: Luna
Top Toy: Squeaky pickle
Top Treat: Anything the toddler drops
Biggest Turn On: Chasing peoples feet when they run
Biggest Turn Off: Too many loud or yelling people
Famous feat: Ears
Favorite Spot: Mom’s lap on the couch
Often Heard Phrase: Your farts stink!
