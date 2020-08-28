Pic of the Litter: Quinn

Dogs love walks, and they love the outdoors, which make hiking a truly great activity to do with your pup. You’ll both get exercise, enjoy the beauty of nature, and, best of all, make irreplaceable memories. Before you grab your hiking gear and head out, however, there are a few things to consider. To ensure your hiking trip is a great adventure, you and your dog must be capable and prepared. Here are our tips to help you gear up for a safe and happy hiking experience.