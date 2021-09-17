Pic of the Litter: Ragnar Fraser Boggs

Ragnar Fraser Boggs
Nickname Rag, Ragtime, Rag-a-star, Rag-a-doodle-doo
Breed Standard poodle
Favorite two-legged friend Mom and Dad
Favorite four-legged friend Rollo and Charlie
Top Toy Orange tennis balls
Top Treat Pepperoni
Biggest Turn On Hiking in Alston Park and chasing birds
Biggest Turn Off Getting shushed
Famous feat Once opened a box of pizza on the counter and expertly extracted a single slice for his consumption.
Favorite Spot Under mom’s desk
Often Heard Phrase "Does Ragnar want scritches?"
