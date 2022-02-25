Pic of the Litter: Rico and Cheyenne

Rico and Cheyenne
Breed Havanese and Shih tzu
Favorite two-legged friend Mom
Top Toy Each other
Top Treat Bullies
Biggest Turn On Food
Biggest Turn Off Bedtime
Famous feat Watching TV
Favorite Spot On mom
Often Heard Phrase Be nice Rico
