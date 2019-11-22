{{featured_button_text}}
Pic of the Litter: Scooter

Nickname: Scoots, Scootie,

Breed: Poodle/chihuahua, yes it’s true, DNA says so

Favorite two-legged friend: Mom, Dad and everybody

Favorite four-legged friend: Tiger, Deena & Teddy

Top Toy: Many, scattered all over the yard and kitchen

Top Treat: Mom’s homemade chicken strips, nothing store-bought

Biggest Turn On: Food of any kind; he’s chowhound. Went from 10 lbs. when found to 16 lbs. He was rescued from the streets by Whiskers, Tails & Ferals.

Biggest Turn Off: Does not have any, happy, happy all the time

Famous feat: Learned the sit command in three tries.

Favorite Spot: Cuddled up with his housemates on many dog beds

Often Heard Phrase: Scooter, get your feet off the counter, your dinner isn’t ready yet.

