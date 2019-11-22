Pic of the Litter: Scooter

Scooter
Nickname: Scoots, Scootie,
Breed: Poodle/chihuahua, yes it’s true, DNA says so
Favorite two-legged friend: Mom, Dad and everybody
Favorite four-legged friend: Tiger, Deena & Teddy
Top Toy: Many, scattered all over the yard and kitchen
You have free articles remaining.
Top Treat: Mom’s homemade chicken strips, nothing store-bought
Biggest Turn On: Food of any kind; he’s chowhound. Went from 10 lbs. when found to 16 lbs. He was rescued from the streets by Whiskers, Tails & Ferals.
Biggest Turn Off: Does not have any, happy, happy all the time
Famous feat: Learned the sit command in three tries.
Favorite Spot: Cuddled up with his housemates on many dog beds
Often Heard Phrase: Scooter, get your feet off the counter, your dinner isn’t ready yet.