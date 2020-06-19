Pic of the Litter: Shamus

Shamus

 Submitted photo

Shamus

Nickname: Shaemy

Breed: Mini Australian shepard

Favorite two-legged friend: Aubrey and Ethan

Favorite four-legged friend: Spurs

Top Toy: Ball

Top Treat: Chewy rawhide stick

Biggest Turn On: Walks

Biggest Turn Off: Being told to heel

Famous feat: Overcoming stranger danger anxiousness (still working on it)

Favorite Spot: Top cushions on back of the couch (like a kitty)

Often Heard Phrase: Wanna go for a walk?

