Pic of the Litter: Shamus

Shamus
Nickname: Shaemy
Breed: Mini Australian shepard
Favorite two-legged friend: Aubrey and Ethan
Favorite four-legged friend: Spurs
Top Toy: Ball
Top Treat: Chewy rawhide stick
Biggest Turn On: Walks
Biggest Turn Off: Being told to heel
Famous feat: Overcoming stranger danger anxiousness (still working on it)
Favorite Spot: Top cushions on back of the couch (like a kitty)
Often Heard Phrase: Wanna go for a walk?
