Pic of the Litter: Shotgun
Name: Shotgun

Nickname: Handsome

Breed: Pitbull/Beagle

Favorite two-legged friend: Jeremy, his trusty companion (me)

Favorite four-legged friend: Any other dog or horse

Top Toy: Anything squeeky

Top Treat: Hotdogs

Biggest Turn On: Sprinklers or hose

Biggest Turn Off: Motorcycles, bicycles and busses

Famous feat: Jumping out the window while waiting for a red light to be pet by someone waiting at the crosswalk.

Favorite Spot: Passenger seat in car, thus the name Shotgun.

Often Heard Phrase: “You are so handsome!”

