Pic of the Litter: Shotgun

Name: Shotgun
Nickname: Handsome
Breed: Pitbull/Beagle
Favorite two-legged friend: Jeremy, his trusty companion (me)
Favorite four-legged friend: Any other dog or horse
Top Toy: Anything squeeky
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Top Treat: Hotdogs
Biggest Turn On: Sprinklers or hose
Biggest Turn Off: Motorcycles, bicycles and busses
Famous feat: Jumping out the window while waiting for a red light to be pet by someone waiting at the crosswalk.
Favorite Spot: Passenger seat in car, thus the name Shotgun.
Often Heard Phrase: “You are so handsome!”