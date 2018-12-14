Try 1 month for 99¢
Pic of the Litter: Snickerdoodle Douglas

Snickerdoodle Douglas

Nickname: Snickers

Breed: Bichon Frise

Favorite two-legged friend: Stephanie Douglas, my Mom

Favorite four-legged friend: Happy, the Lab who lives next door

Top Toy: Bouncy wine bung

Top Treat: Pickled ginger

Biggest Turn On: Seeing my backpack come out of the closet

Biggest Turn Off: Being left behind

Famous feat: Teaching a flock of wild turkeys behind Grandma’s house to talk back to me

Favorite Spot: The view from Table Rock, I love hiking!

Often Heard Phrase: Get in your bag, an adventure is calling

