Pic of the Litter: Snickerdoodle Douglas

Snickerdoodle Douglas
Nickname: Snickers
Breed: Bichon Frise
Favorite two-legged friend: Stephanie Douglas, my Mom
Favorite four-legged friend: Happy, the Lab who lives next door
Top Toy: Bouncy wine bung
Top Treat: Pickled ginger
Biggest Turn On: Seeing my backpack come out of the closet
Biggest Turn Off: Being left behind
Famous feat: Teaching a flock of wild turkeys behind Grandma’s house to talk back to me
Favorite Spot: The view from Table Rock, I love hiking!
Often Heard Phrase: Get in your bag, an adventure is calling