Pic of the Litter: Spike

Spike
Nickname: Spookers, Spikey
Breed: Short-haired tabby
Favorite two-legged friend: Anthony a.k.a. Daddy
Favorite four-legged friend: Merlin or Twilight, depends on who needs harassing
Top Toy: Plastic dragonfly tied to a pipe cleaner
Top Treat: Bread
Biggest Turn On: Daddy
Biggest Turn Off: Loud noises
Famous feat: Scaring the bajeebers out of Mom hiding under the covers and then attacking her feet when she got in bed
Favorite Spot: Daddy's shoulder
Often Heard Phrase: "Spikey! what are you doing?!" and "Oh you're just the bestest baby"
