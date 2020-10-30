Pic of the Litter: Spike

 Skip to main content
Spike

 Submitted photo

Spike

Nickname: Spookers, Spikey

Breed: Short-haired tabby

Favorite two-legged friend: Anthony a.k.a. Daddy

Favorite four-legged friend: Merlin or Twilight, depends on who needs harassing

Top Toy: Plastic dragonfly tied to a pipe cleaner

Top Treat: Bread

Biggest Turn On: Daddy

Biggest Turn Off: Loud noises

Famous feat: Scaring the bajeebers out of Mom hiding under the covers and then attacking her feet when she got in bed

Favorite Spot: Daddy's shoulder

Often Heard Phrase: "Spikey! what are you doing?!" and "Oh you're just the bestest baby"

