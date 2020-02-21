Pic of the Litter: Stellablue

Stellablue

Nickname: Blue, Blueby

Breed: Chocolate Lab

Favorite two-legged friend: Duncan

Favorite four-legged friend: Prefers food

Top Toy: Garbage bins full of yummy smells

Top Treat: Anything meaty

Biggest Turn On: Dinnertime and walks

Biggest Turn Off: Taking meds

Famous feat: Taking down the Thanksgiving turkey off the kitchen counter before serving — required immediate stomach pump

Favorite Spot: Couch- specially the spot without the blanket cover

Often Heard Phrase: Oh Stella, what have you done now!?!?

