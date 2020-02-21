Pic of the Litter: Stellablue

Stellablue
Nickname: Blue, Blueby
Breed: Chocolate Lab
Favorite two-legged friend: Duncan
Favorite four-legged friend: Prefers food
You have free articles remaining.
Top Toy: Garbage bins full of yummy smells
Top Treat: Anything meaty
Biggest Turn On: Dinnertime and walks
Biggest Turn Off: Taking meds
Famous feat: Taking down the Thanksgiving turkey off the kitchen counter before serving — required immediate stomach pump
Favorite Spot: Couch- specially the spot without the blanket cover
Often Heard Phrase: Oh Stella, what have you done now!?!?