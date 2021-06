Pic of the Litter: Sweet Pea

Sweet Pea

Nickname Sweet Sweet

Breed Yorkshire Terrier mix

Favorite two-legged friend Crystal

Favorite four-legged friend Lab mix next door

Top Toy Bully Stick

Top Treat Peanut butter bone

Biggest Turn On Going for a walk

Biggest Turn Off Bath time

Famous feat Learning to walk on a leash two days after never even having worn a collar.

Favorite Spot Her bed in living room, on top of pillow, on top of sofa

Often Heard Phrase No bark! Good girl!