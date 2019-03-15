Try 3 months for $3
Pic of the Litter: Tinkerbelle

Tinkerbelle

 Submitted photo

Tinkerbelle

Nickname: Tink

Breed: Maybe long haired Chihuahua, Yorkie, terrier? You guess.

Favorite two-legged friend: New mom

Favorite four-legged friend: The cats

Top Toy: Fluffy ball

Top Treat: Everything

Biggest Turn On: Very close as in underfoot, don't leave me

Get tips on free stuff and fun ideas delivered weekly to your inbox

Biggest Turn Off: Mom leaving, I'm like glue

Famous feat: Living through a dog hoarder, 5 months in a rescue and she still has tons of love to give

Favorite Spot: Under the comforter with mom

Often Heard Phrase: No! Not there (potty training in process)

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0