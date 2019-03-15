Pic of the Litter: Tinkerbelle

Tinkerbelle
Nickname: Tink
Breed: Maybe long haired Chihuahua, Yorkie, terrier? You guess.
Favorite two-legged friend: New mom
Favorite four-legged friend: The cats
Top Toy: Fluffy ball
Top Treat: Everything
Biggest Turn On: Very close as in underfoot, don't leave me
Biggest Turn Off: Mom leaving, I'm like glue
Famous feat: Living through a dog hoarder, 5 months in a rescue and she still has tons of love to give
Favorite Spot: Under the comforter with mom
Often Heard Phrase: No! Not there (potty training in process)