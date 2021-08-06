Pic of the Litter: Tripp

Tripp
Nickname Trippidy
Breed Cat
Favorite two-legged friend Loves all humans!
Favorite four-legged friend Hates all cats.
Top Toy Anything that moves.
Top Treat Can of cat food, or as we call it “MacDonalds”
Biggest Turn On Pets & Loves
Biggest Turn Off Touching his paws. 🐾
Famous feat Was hit by a car and broke his leg and pelvis. Was at the shelter for 3 months in recovery. Has a bum leg (which is why we named him Tripp). Can only be an indoor kitty now because he can’t defend himself outside and needed a special home with ramps and stairs which we have provided. He may need an amputation in the future. We’ll wait and see.
Favorite Spot With humans anywhere
Often Heard Phrase Tripp! Get out of the way!