 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pic of the Litter: Tripp

Pic of the Litter: Tripp

{{featured_button_text}}
Pic of the Litter: Tripp

Tripp

 Submitted photo

Tripp

Nickname Trippidy

Breed Cat

Favorite two-legged friend Loves all humans!

Favorite four-legged friend Hates all cats.

Top Toy Anything that moves.

Top Treat Can of cat food, or as we call it “MacDonalds”

Biggest Turn On Pets & Loves

Biggest Turn Off Touching his paws. 🐾

Famous feat Was hit by a car and broke his leg and pelvis. Was at the shelter for 3 months in recovery. Has a bum leg (which is why we named him Tripp). Can only be an indoor kitty now because he can’t defend himself outside and needed a special home with ramps and stairs which we have provided. He may need an amputation in the future. We’ll wait and see.

Favorite Spot With humans anywhere

Often Heard Phrase Tripp! Get out of the way!

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 26

Get a dose of adorable in your inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pet-Friendly Hotel Chains with Low Rates and Low (or no) Pet Fees
Pets

Pet-Friendly Hotel Chains with Low Rates and Low (or no) Pet Fees

  • Updated

When times are “tough” -- and even when they’re not, it’s always nice when you can save a dime or two.  While many of us are itching to get away with our pet, others may have to due to a move, family matter, or other obligation. Whatever the reason for travel, it doesn’t have to break the bank if you plan ahead and find the right accommodations for your budget.

Riding the rails? Take your furry sidekick along!
Pets

Riding the rails? Take your furry sidekick along!

  • Updated

Looking for a unique and affordable way to see the country with your pet? Consider riding the rails! Train rides are a fun, classic, and very accessible way to travel. For example, Amtrak - one of the country’s largest railways - boasts over 30 train routes, traveling to over 500 destinations, across 46 states! You’ll enjoy great views of our country’s scenery, and you can even see some sights only accessible by rail. Best of all, Amtrak lets you bring your small pet along for the ride! 

Pet-Friendly Hotels You May Not Have Heard Of
Pets

Pet-Friendly Hotels You May Not Have Heard Of

  • Updated

Only one thing makes heading out on a road trip better--bringing your beloved pet along! Of course, you’ll need a pet-friendly place to stay along the way. You could just book your same-old, tried-and-true places . . . or, you could make it a true adventure and try something new! Hotels are increasingly welcoming pet guests these days, and there are lots of options to choose from--some of which you may never have heard of!

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News