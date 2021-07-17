Pic of the Litter: Turley

 Skip to main content
Turley

 Submitted photo

Turley

Breed Domestic shorthair

Favorite two-legged friend Me/Jeannine

Top Toy Wand and a tiny raggedy mouse.

Top Treat Crunchies

Biggest Turn On Rub-a-dubs (pets).

Biggest Turn Off Door knock, doorbell.

Famous feat Races me to the top of the stairs and waits for his rub-a-dubs. Also able to spot a spider, fly or gnat anywhere in the house.

Favorite Spot My chair and his birdwatching window.

Often Heard Phrase "You're so silly"

