Pic of the Litter: Wally B. Goode

Wally B. Goode
Nickname: Wally Boy
Breed: Mix terrier
Favorite two-legged friend: Mom
Favorite four-legged friend: Scooter
Top Toy: Honking the Christmas hog squeaker
Top Treat: Filled chew bone
Biggest Turn On: Walks of any length, greeting guests and giving non-stop nibble kisses.
Biggest Turn Off: Doggie car restraint belt
Famous feat: Bouncing the garbage drawer open to snatch garbage, setting off the car burglar alarm when not restrained, and locking human out of the car! He’s a terrier, need I say more?
Favorite Spot: Sinking into the sofa pillow back to while away the day.
Often Heard Phrase: Wally off! Wally off!!!