Pic of the Litter: Wally B. Goode

Wally B. Goode

Nickname: Wally Boy

Breed: Mix terrier

Favorite two-legged friend: Mom

Favorite four-legged friend: Scooter

Top Toy: Honking the Christmas hog squeaker

Top Treat: Filled chew bone

Biggest Turn On: Walks of any length, greeting guests and giving non-stop nibble kisses.

Biggest Turn Off: Doggie car restraint belt

Famous feat: Bouncing the garbage drawer open to snatch garbage, setting off the car burglar alarm when not restrained, and locking human out of the car! He’s a terrier, need I say more?

Favorite Spot: Sinking into the sofa pillow back to while away the day.

Often Heard Phrase: Wally off! Wally off!!!

