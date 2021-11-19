 Skip to main content
Pic of the Litter: Wesley

Wesley

 Submitted photo

Breed Long hair

Favorite two-legged friend Mom

Favorite four-legged friend Younger brother Simon

Top Treat Cheddar cheese

Biggest Turn Off Leaf blowers

Favorite Spot Sleeping on my torso

